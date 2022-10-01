Brenham uses big first half in win over Richmond Randle

The Brenham Cubs built a 24-0 lead at halftime and held on to defeat Richmond Randle 38-22 Friday night at Cub Stadium
(KBTX)
By Alex Egan
Published: Sep. 30, 2022
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - The Brenham Cubs built a 24-0 lead at halftime and held on to defeat Richmond Randle 38-22 Friday night at Cub Stadium. Brenham improves to 2-3 overall and 1-0 in District 10 5A-Division II.

The Cubs defense halted the Lions’ first drive of the game. JarRen Robinson laid a big hit on Lions quarterback Leo Garza, forcing a fumble which the Cubs recovered. The Cubs were able to take advantage of the quick change with a long touchdown run from Jaylon Ward on Brenham’s very first play from scrimmage.

Brenham built the lead to 14-0 later in the quarter. Cubs quarterback Rylan Wooten picked out Reid Robinson as the pair connected for a touchdown with 5:56 to play in the first quarter.

The Cubs were able to turn a Lions miscue into points in the closing moments of the first half, JaBreon Moore’s second interception of the half put the Cubs in scoring position. An Ian Stelter touchdown reception put Brenham up 21 before halftime.

A second half comeback from Richmond Randle would come up short as the Cubs take the win.

Brenham will travel to Montgomery (1-4) next Friday night.

