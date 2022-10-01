Coldspring Trojans reign victorious over the Crockett Bulldogs

CROCKETT, Texas (KBTX) - The Crockett Bulldogs (3-2, 0-1) fell to the Coldspring Trojans (3-2, 1-0) on Friday in their home district opener at Jack Driskel Stadium.

The Crockett Bulldogs evened their District 9-3A Division 1 record and fell to the Coldspring Trojans 42-30.

Crockett will hit the road next week and travel to Huntington to take on the Red Devils. Kickoff is set for 7pm at Red Devil Stadium.

