College Station Fire Department responds to structure fire

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station firefighters were able to put out a structure fire in a couple minutes Friday night in the 1800 block of Potomac Place near Southwest Parkway.

Officials say they first received a call about a fire in the kitchen. When they arrived on scene, there was fire showing from a window.

Firefighters were able to determine that everyone was out of the house already when they arrived.

At least one unit was damaged.

