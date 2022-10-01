College Station Fire Department responds to structure fire

CSFD responds to structure fire
CSFD responds to structure fire(KBTX)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station firefighters were able to put out a structure fire in a couple minutes Friday night in the 1800 block of Potomac Place near Southwest Parkway.

Officials say they first received a call about a fire in the kitchen. When they arrived on scene, there was fire showing from a window.

Firefighters were able to determine that everyone was out of the house already when they arrived.

At least one unit was damaged.

