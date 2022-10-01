DPS Identifies woman killed in fatal crash in Milam County

Troopers responded to the crash Friday night between Milano and Gause on US 79
By Alex Egan
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT
MILANO, Texas (KBTX) - Texas DPS Troopers say Brittany Knighton, 28, from Tyler, died in a two vehicle crash Friday afternoon on US 79 between Milano and Guase in Milam County.

Troopers say Knighton was driving westbound when she lost control of the 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt she was driving and swerved into the eastbound lane into the path of a 2000 Toyota Corolla driven by a 78-year-old man from San Antonio.

Knighton was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Gary Northcutt. Next of kin has been notified.

The driver of the Corolla was taken to Baylor Scott and White in Temple in serious condition.

