FAA looking for College Station community response on Amazon Drone delivery program

Submissions are needed before October 14, 2022.
Amazon Prime Air drone on display at Century Square.
Amazon Prime Air drone on display at Century Square.(Hope Merritt)
By Morgan Riddell
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Federal Aviation Agency is looking for feedback from College Station residents regarding the Amazon Drone delivery location planned for the midtown area.

The FAA is looking to create an environmental assessment about the potential impact of their approval for the drone delivery program. College Station would be the second-ever location in the United States.

Amazon’s goal is to be up and running by the end of 2022. The College Station City Council approved a plan for rezoning that would make the location possible.

Amazon’s final step before opening the doors in the Brazos Valley is FAA approval.

If you’d like to submit feedback, email 9-FAA-Drone-Environmental@faa.gov with your comments or concerns. The FAA says it’s important to reference the Amazon Prime Air College Station Draft EA in the email subject line when sending comments.

Submissions are needed before Oct. 14, 2022. Be aware if you include any personally identifying information, the FAA says responses could be made public at any time.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 12-year-old girl and 15-year-old boy were arrested Tuesday for their involvement with threats...
Bryan Police urge parents to talk with kids after two children arrested
The shooting happened just before 8 a.m. in the 900 block of Monroe. (KWTX photo)
Victims shot, killed in McGregor identified; alleged gunman charged
Prentiss Phillips, 33, was arrested for driving while intoxicated and evading arrest
High-speed chase ends in three-vehicle crash, suspect arrested
A 4-year-old was hit and run over by a skid steer being operated by an adult family member...
4-year-old killed after being run over by farm equipment, sheriff’s office says
Patricia Ann Huelsman, 64
Missing Madisonville woman believed to be in danger

Latest News

Planning ahead will make voting as seamless as possible.
How to make voting faster and easier - clipped version
Paetow’s Hicks Jr. orally commits to Fisher and the Aggies
Paetow’s Hicks Jr. orally commits to Fisher and the Aggies
Hispanic Heritage Event at Mary Branch Elementary
Mary Branch Elementary celebrate Hispanic heritage
Hispanic Heritage Event at Mary Branch Elementary
KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring) - VOD - Hispanic Heritage