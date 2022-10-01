Foketi’s game-winning field goal lifts Consol over Cedar Park 13-10

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Mo Foketi hit a 41-yard field goal as time expired and A&M Consolidated beat Cedar Park 13-10 Friday night at Tiger Field.

The Tigers are now 2-0 to start District 11-5A Div. I play. Foketi also hit a 43-yard field goal at the end of the third quarter to tie the game 10-10. Foketi had a punt that pinned the Timberwolves inside the 1-yard line that helped give the Tigers great field position on their final drive of the game. Will Hargett found Carter Frank for a 20-yard gain, setting up Foketi’s game-winner as the clock expired.

”If I’m being honest, yea I was nervous,” Foketi said after the game. “But then I took 2 deep breaths, and I was like it’s just another field goal on a Thursday night practice,” Foketi added.

“I have complete confidence in Mo because he’s an outstanding field goal kicker, outstanding punter, he’s just an outstanding athlete,” A&M Consolidated head coach Lee Fedora said. “We’ve seen him in practice kick 50-yard field goals and all that and he’s never worried about it,” Fedora added.

Albert Garcia gave the Tigers their first points of the game on the opening kick-off of the second half, which he brought back the length of the field for a touchdown.

Consol will stay at home next week to take on Pflugerville Hendrickson.

