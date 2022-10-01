Foketi’s game-winning field goal lifts Consol over Cedar Park 13-10

A&M Consolidated's Mo Foketi kicked the game-winning field goal against Cedar Park.
A&M Consolidated's Mo Foketi kicked the game-winning field goal against Cedar Park.(Tyler Shaw)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Mo Foketi hit a 41-yard field goal as time expired and A&M Consolidated beat Cedar Park 13-10 Friday night at Tiger Field.

The Tigers are now 2-0 to start District 11-5A Div. I play. Foketi also hit a 43-yard field goal at the end of the third quarter to tie the game 10-10. Foketi had a punt that pinned the Timberwolves inside the 1-yard line that helped give the Tigers great field position on their final drive of the game. Will Hargett found Carter Frank for a 20-yard gain, setting up Foketi’s game-winner as the clock expired.

”If I’m being honest, yea I was nervous,” Foketi said after the game. “But then I took 2 deep breaths, and I was like it’s just another field goal on a Thursday night practice,” Foketi added.

“I have complete confidence in Mo because he’s an outstanding field goal kicker, outstanding punter, he’s just an outstanding athlete,” A&M Consolidated head coach Lee Fedora said. “We’ve seen him in practice kick 50-yard field goals and all that and he’s never worried about it,” Fedora added.

Albert Garcia gave the Tigers their first points of the game on the opening kick-off of the second half, which he brought back the length of the field for a touchdown.

Consol will stay at home next week to take on Pflugerville Hendrickson.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 12-year-old girl and 15-year-old boy were arrested Tuesday for their involvement with threats...
Bryan Police urge parents to talk with kids after two children arrested
Prentiss Phillips, 33, was arrested for driving while intoxicated and evading arrest
High-speed chase ends in three-vehicle crash, suspect arrested
The shooting happened just before 8 a.m. in the 900 block of Monroe. (KWTX photo)
Victims shot, killed in McGregor identified; alleged gunman charged
Gov. Greg Abbott and Democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke will debate for the first time Friday
Where to watch Friday’s Texas gubernatorial debate
A 4-year-old was hit and run over by a skid steer being operated by an adult family member...
4-year-old killed after being run over by farm equipment, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

Bryan looking to bounce back from Temple loss
Bryan looking to bounce back from Temple loss
Paetow’s Hicks Jr. orally commits to Fisher and the Aggies
Paetow’s Hicks Jr. orally commits to Fisher and the Aggies
Huntsville wins district opener against Lamar Consolidated
Crockett Bulldogs take on the Coldspring Trojans
Coldspring Trojans reign victorious over the Crockett Bulldogs