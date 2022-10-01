Franklin remains undefeated after taking down Rockdale 63-42

ROCKDALE, Texas (KBTX) - Tonight the Franklin Lions went for their 22nd win in a row at Rockdale, where the Tigers were trying to put a stop to a 3-game losing streak.

The Tigers kept it close with the defending state champs until half. With just 10 seconds left before the break, Cort Lowry found Bo Jimenez for 6 putting Franklin up 28-21 at half.

After the break, Franklin stepped on the gas a little bit, taking a 21 point lead in the third quarter after a 50 yard touchdown run from Collin Smitherman.

Ike Eaton rounded out the scoring for the night with a TD to pad Franklins lead 63-42 to keep the Lions undefeated.

Despite their record, Head Coach Mark Fannin is ready to take advantage of their bye week.

“We’re not there. Thank god we have this bye week coming up, there’s a lot of things to fix, a lot of injuries to heal,” said Fannin. “I just told them we have to take this bye week as serious as any bye week before so we can get prepared for the rest of the district.”

Rockdale will travel to Troy next week while Franklin is off.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.