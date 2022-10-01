Franklin remains undefeated after taking down Rockdale 63-42

2022 Friday Football Fever
By Morgan Weaver
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 12:17 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKDALE, Texas (KBTX) - Tonight the Franklin Lions went for their 22nd win in a row at Rockdale, where the Tigers were trying to put a stop to a 3-game losing streak.

The Tigers kept it close with the defending state champs until half. With just 10 seconds left before the break, Cort Lowry found Bo Jimenez for 6 putting Franklin up 28-21 at half.

After the break, Franklin stepped on the gas a little bit, taking a 21 point lead in the third quarter after a 50 yard touchdown run from Collin Smitherman.

Ike Eaton rounded out the scoring for the night with a TD to pad Franklins lead 63-42 to keep the Lions undefeated.

Despite their record, Head Coach Mark Fannin is ready to take advantage of their bye week.

“We’re not there. Thank god we have this bye week coming up, there’s a lot of things to fix, a lot of injuries to heal,” said Fannin. “I just told them we have to take this bye week as serious as any bye week before so we can get prepared for the rest of the district.”

Rockdale will travel to Troy next week while Franklin is off.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 12-year-old girl and 15-year-old boy were arrested Tuesday for their involvement with threats...
Bryan Police urge parents to talk with kids after two children arrested
Prentiss Phillips, 33, was arrested for driving while intoxicated and evading arrest
High-speed chase ends in three-vehicle crash, suspect arrested
The shooting happened just before 8 a.m. in the 900 block of Monroe. (KWTX photo)
Victims shot, killed in McGregor identified; alleged gunman charged
Gov. Greg Abbott and Democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke will debate for the first time Friday
Where to watch Friday’s Texas gubernatorial debate
A 4-year-old was hit and run over by a skid steer being operated by an adult family member...
4-year-old killed after being run over by farm equipment, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

Bryan looking to bounce back from Temple loss
Bryan looking to bounce back from Temple loss
Paetow’s Hicks Jr. orally commits to Fisher and the Aggies
Paetow’s Hicks Jr. orally commits to Fisher and the Aggies
Montgomery vs Lake Creek
Montgomery vs Lake Creek
2022 Friday Football Fever Replay
Hearne wins district opener following 43-22 win over Schulenburg