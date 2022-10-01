Hearne wins district opener following 43-22 win over Schulenburg

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - The Hearne Eagles (3-2) won their District 13-2A Division I opener Friday night at Wood Field with a 43-22 win over the Schulenburg Short Horns.

Keyshawn Langham threw for over 200 yards and Jeremiah Gurode had four touchdown receptions.

Hearne will be on the road next week as they travel to Flatonia to take on the Bulldogs.

