Huntsville wins district opener against Lamar Consolidated

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - It was a low scoring affair in Huntsville’s homecoming game, with the first big play coming by way of an interception from Jeremiah Winfrey. This defensive takeaway will eventually lead to a rushing touchdown later in the drive from Jawann Giddens. The Hornets take the lead 6-0 after a failed extra point attempt.

Lamar responds with their only touchdown of the game. Jonathan Anders will make an impressive 65 yard rushing touchdown to take the lead 7-6 before halftime.

The Hornets will head to Bryan next Friday to take on the Rudder Rangers.

