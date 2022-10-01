Huntsville wins district opener against Lamar Consolidated

The Huntsville Hornets defeat the Lamar Consolidated Mustangs in district opener, 12-7.
(KBTX)
By Frank Greene
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - It was a low scoring affair in Huntsville’s homecoming game, with the first big play coming by way of an interception from Jeremiah Winfrey. This defensive takeaway will eventually lead to a rushing touchdown later in the drive from Jawann Giddens. The Hornets take the lead 6-0 after a failed extra point attempt.

Lamar responds with their only touchdown of the game. Jonathan Anders will make an impressive 65 yard rushing touchdown to take the lead 7-6 before halftime.

The Hornets will head to Bryan next Friday to take on the Rudder Rangers.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

