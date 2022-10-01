Madisonville drops contest against Columbus

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Many area teams have already started district play, but some are still in the pre-district portion of their schedule. The Madisonville Mustangs fell to Columbus 56-28 at home in their final pre-district game.

Columbus received the ball first and scored on a one-yard rushing touchdown by JJ Hurd. Madisonville would answer on their first drive. Running back Blessing Ngene found the end-zone on a four yards rush to even the score at 7.

Columbus lead 28-14 and dominated in the second half doubling up Madisonville.

The Mustangs have a bye next week and begin district play hosting Robinson on October 14.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.