Madisonville drops contest against Columbus

The Madisonville Mustangs fell to Columbus 56-28 at home in their final pre-district game.
The Madisonville Mustangs fell to Columbus 56-28 at home in their final pre-district game.(KBTX)
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 11:46 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Many area teams have already started district play, but some are still in the pre-district portion of their schedule. The Madisonville Mustangs fell to Columbus 56-28 at home in their final pre-district game.

Columbus received the ball first and scored on a one-yard rushing touchdown by JJ Hurd. Madisonville would answer on their first drive. Running back Blessing Ngene found the end-zone on a four yards rush to even the score at 7.

Columbus lead 28-14 and dominated in the second half doubling up Madisonville.

The Mustangs have a bye next week and begin district play hosting Robinson on October 14.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 12-year-old girl and 15-year-old boy were arrested Tuesday for their involvement with threats...
Bryan Police urge parents to talk with kids after two children arrested
Prentiss Phillips, 33, was arrested for driving while intoxicated and evading arrest
High-speed chase ends in three-vehicle crash, suspect arrested
The shooting happened just before 8 a.m. in the 900 block of Monroe. (KWTX photo)
Victims shot, killed in McGregor identified; alleged gunman charged
Gov. Greg Abbott and Democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke will debate for the first time Friday
Where to watch Friday’s Texas gubernatorial debate
A 4-year-old was hit and run over by a skid steer being operated by an adult family member...
4-year-old killed after being run over by farm equipment, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

Bryan looking to bounce back from Temple loss
Bryan looking to bounce back from Temple loss
Paetow’s Hicks Jr. orally commits to Fisher and the Aggies
Paetow’s Hicks Jr. orally commits to Fisher and the Aggies
No. 9 Lexington dismantles Caldwell, improves to 5-0
Huntsville wins district opener against Lamar Consolidated