Mary Branch Elementary celebrate Hispanic heritage

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Students and staff at Mary Branch Elementary celebrated Hispanic heritage with a family-friendly public event on Friday.

The celebration featured cultural displays, displays by local artist, food vendors and performances by both students and local organizations. This is the first year that Mary Branch Elementary School had hosted the event.

The event was organized by Leslie Inami, a bi-lingual kindergarten teacher at Mary Branch Elementary who is from Peru. Inami said Mary Branch Elementary has been a bilingual campus for about five years and she knew it was time to put it on display.

“We really want to connect our Hispanic community and share all our cultures, the different countries we have here,” Inami said. “We wanted to honor them. Just to show our community that we are here,”

Inami said it’s important that students feel proud of their culture and where they come from.

“By doing these kind of events they’re really feeling that pride and we’re just letting them know we’re all here in the same community and it’s okay to come from different counties,” Inami said.

As a bilingual second grade math teacher, Erica Gonzales said many of her students are Hispanic and from different countries.

“I have kids from El Salvador, I have kids from Honduras,” Gonzales said. “Some of them barley got here a year ago and they’re so excited because this is their first festival at school and they get to see themselves represented in each little piece that we have here.”

Since Hispanic Heritage Month kicked off on September 15 Mary Branch Elementary has celebrated by playing a Hispanic heritage video in the morning, throwing a Hispanic heritage parade with students from different countries, and by participating in the Bryan Hispanic Heritage Parade, Gonzales said.

“That really brought us together as a school,” Gonzales said about the Bryan Hispanic Heritage Parade. “We kind of showed off our pride and how much we really cared about the community in downtown Bryan.”

