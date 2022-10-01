Montgomery loses in dogfight against Lake Creek

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -

It was a tense game tonight with the sister school’s duking it out starting with the first big play of the game: Cade Tessier scoring for the Lion’s after steamrolling through the Bear’s defense. This rush would result in an interception by Bear’s Kyler Wilson. This turnover would lead to a deep pass from Bear’s Quarterback Nick Shivers to fellow teammate Jaden Williams. The 40 yard rush impacted the rest fo the game with a score of 21-14. The Bear’s would push on to the very end, but the Lions were too much to handle with the final score being Lions 80- Bears 55.

The Bears will be headed to New Caney, TX on October 26th to take on the New Caney Eagles.

