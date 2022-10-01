No. 9 Lexington dismantles Caldwell, improves to 5-0

LEXINGTON, Texas (KBTX) - The ninth ranked Lexington Eagles had their way with the winless Caldwell Hornets, taking care of business with a big 34-6 homecoming victory.

The Hornets came ready to fight, as Boone Turner tossed a long touchdown pass to Coy Becka on the first play of the game, putting Caldwell up 6-0 just ten seconds into the game.

The other 47:50 however, belonged to the Eagles. Lexington’s stifling defense and a huge performance from Daylon Washington was too much to handle as it was all Eagles all night long.

Lexington (5-0) will open up district play next Friday when they take on Florence (1-3) at Stampede Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30.

The Hornets (0-5) will look to get their first win of the season at homecoming as they battle the Gonzales Apaches (2-3) at Hornet Field. Kickoff is set for 7:30.

