No. 9 Lexington dismantles Caldwell, improves to 5-0

(KBTX)
By Peyton Reed
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 11:21 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Texas (KBTX) - The ninth ranked Lexington Eagles had their way with the winless Caldwell Hornets, taking care of business with a big 34-6 homecoming victory.

The Hornets came ready to fight, as Boone Turner tossed a long touchdown pass to Coy Becka on the first play of the game, putting Caldwell up 6-0 just ten seconds into the game.

The other 47:50 however, belonged to the Eagles. Lexington’s stifling defense and a huge performance from Daylon Washington was too much to handle as it was all Eagles all night long.

Lexington (5-0) will open up district play next Friday when they take on Florence (1-3) at Stampede Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30.

The Hornets (0-5) will look to get their first win of the season at homecoming as they battle the Gonzales Apaches (2-3) at Hornet Field. Kickoff is set for 7:30.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 12-year-old girl and 15-year-old boy were arrested Tuesday for their involvement with threats...
Bryan Police urge parents to talk with kids after two children arrested
Prentiss Phillips, 33, was arrested for driving while intoxicated and evading arrest
High-speed chase ends in three-vehicle crash, suspect arrested
The shooting happened just before 8 a.m. in the 900 block of Monroe. (KWTX photo)
Victims shot, killed in McGregor identified; alleged gunman charged
Gov. Greg Abbott and Democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke will debate for the first time Friday
Where to watch Friday’s Texas gubernatorial debate
A 4-year-old was hit and run over by a skid steer being operated by an adult family member...
4-year-old killed after being run over by farm equipment, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

Bryan looking to bounce back from Temple loss
Bryan looking to bounce back from Temple loss
Paetow’s Hicks Jr. orally commits to Fisher and the Aggies
Paetow’s Hicks Jr. orally commits to Fisher and the Aggies
The Madisonville Mustangs fell to Columbus 56-28 at home in their final pre-district game.
Madisonville drops contest against Columbus
Huntsville wins district opener against Lamar Consolidated