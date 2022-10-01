Snook Bluejays obliterate the Runge Yellowjackets in district opener

SNOOK, Texas (KBTX) -Snook ISD kicked off district play against the Runge Yellowjackets Friday night at Bluejay Stadium.

The Bluejays dominated the entire night from the first snap.

Quarterback Beaux Hruska puts the first points on the board for Snook with a one-yard quarterback sneak.

Less than three minutes later after a quick in and out, Snook’s Lance Laura runs back a 37-yard punt to put the Bluejays up 13-0.

Four minutes remaining in the 1st quarter Hruska hands the ball off to Liam Zequeria who turns on the burners down the sideline to pick up the 38-yard touchdown run. Zequeria’s touchdown gives Snook a commanding 19-0 lead.

To make up for two missed extra point kicks the Bluejays line up for the two-point conversion. They put the ball in the hands of offensive lineman Gabriel Martinez who bulldozes his way into the end zone to put Snook up 21-0.

Less than a minute left in the first quarter, the Bluejays take another look toward the end zone. Snook QB Hruska pitches the ball to fullback Ryder Becka who spreads his wings and takes flight down the sideline for the 24-yard touchdown.

The Snook offense kept their foot on the gas all night and went into the 2nd quarter leading the Yellowjacket 27-0.

Just under 10 minutes left in the first half Hruska connects with Laura who effortlessly takes the ball down the field for the 22-yard touchdown.

With just under six minutes left of the clock for the first half, the Bluejays make one last dash toward the end zone. Playmaker Lance Laura gets his hands on the ball once again, this time for a 10 yard run to put another touchdown on the board before heading into the locker room.

At the end of the night, The Snook defense sent the Yellowjackets back to South Texas with a huge loss, only allowing them to put six points on the board.

The Bluejays end week six of Friday Football Fever with a huge win over the Runge Yellowjackets 52-6.

Week seven of Friday Football Fever will be a battle between two Burleson County teams as the Bluejays host the Somerville Yeguas.

