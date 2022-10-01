Taylor wins gold at 2022 FIBA World Cup

Texas A&M University officially introduced Joni Taylor as its eighth women’s basketball head...
Texas A&M University officially introduced Joni Taylor as its eighth women’s basketball head coach Thursday morning at Reed Arena.(Darryl Bruffett)
By Brandon Collins / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 4:51 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYDNEY, Australia – Texas A&M women’s basketball head coach Joni Taylor won gold at the 2022 FIBA World Cup on Saturday after helping lead the USA Women’s National Team to an 83-61 victory over China.

Taylor served as an assistant on the National Team coaching staff. It was her second gold medal in the past four months as she previously won the FIBA Americas Championship in June as the head coach of the U18 National Team. Overall, this marks her third gold with USA Basketball, the first of which coming as an assistant coach with the U19 World Cup Team in 2019.

The Meridian, Mississippi, native and the 2022 National Team went 8-0 at this year’s installment of the FIBA World Cup. The team gave up less than 60 points in four of their victories and scored the most points in a FIBA Women’s World Cup game (145) against Korea in the preliminary round. Team USA won by an average margin of victory of 40.75 points per game and won its fourth-consecutive World Cup.

New season ticket purchases for the 2022-23 Texas A&M women’s basketball season are on sale through the 12th Man Foundation. For the full schedule for the Aggies’ 2022-23 campaign, visit 12thman.com.

Follow the Aggies

Visit for more information on Texas A&M women’s basketball. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M women’s basketball team on Facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieWBB.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prentiss Phillips, 33, was arrested for driving while intoxicated and evading arrest
High-speed chase ends in three-vehicle crash, suspect arrested
Gov. Greg Abbott and Democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke will debate for the first time Friday
Where to watch Friday’s Texas gubernatorial debate
A 4-year-old was hit and run over by a skid steer being operated by an adult family member...
4-year-old killed after being run over by farm equipment, sheriff’s office says
Patricia Ann Huelsman, 64
Missing Madisonville woman believed to be in danger
A 12-year-old girl and 15-year-old boy were arrested Tuesday for their involvement with threats...
Bryan Police urge parents to talk with kids after two children arrested

Latest News

Bryan looking to bounce back from Temple loss
Bryan looking to bounce back from Temple loss
Paetow’s Hicks Jr. orally commits to Fisher and the Aggies
Paetow’s Hicks Jr. orally commits to Fisher and the Aggies
Montgomery vs Lake Creek
Montgomery vs Lake Creek
Hearne wins district opener following 43-22 win over Schulenburg