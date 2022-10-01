Taylor wins gold at 2022 FIBA World Cup

SYDNEY, Australia – Texas A&M women’s basketball head coach Joni Taylor won gold at the 2022 FIBA World Cup on Saturday after helping lead the USA Women’s National Team to an 83-61 victory over China.

Taylor served as an assistant on the National Team coaching staff. It was her second gold medal in the past four months as she previously won the FIBA Americas Championship in June as the head coach of the U18 National Team. Overall, this marks her third gold with USA Basketball, the first of which coming as an assistant coach with the U19 World Cup Team in 2019.

The Meridian, Mississippi, native and the 2022 National Team went 8-0 at this year’s installment of the FIBA World Cup. The team gave up less than 60 points in four of their victories and scored the most points in a FIBA Women’s World Cup game (145) against Korea in the preliminary round. Team USA won by an average margin of victory of 40.75 points per game and won its fourth-consecutive World Cup.

