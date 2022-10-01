Texas A&M Soccer Match Preview: vs. Rice

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies wrap up the non-conference portion of their slate Sunday when they host in-state foe the Rice Owls for a 7 p.m. contest on Ellis Field.

Texas A&M sports the best soccer program in Texas by every tangible measure. The Aggies boast 480 all-time wins, 34 ahead of SMU (446) the only other squad in the state with over 400 wins. Texas A&M’s .740 winning percentage is joined by only North Texas (.708) in exceeding the .700 mark. The Aggies’ 26 NCAA Tournament appearances nearly matches the combined total of the No. 2 and No. 3 teams on the Lone Star list with Texas (15) and SMU (14).

The Maroon & White look to get back in the win column after home back-to-back home losses against Georgia (3-2) and No. 21 Mississippi State and road defeats at No. 6 Alabama (3-0) and No. 12 Arkansas (1-0) to open the league ledger. Texas A&M (5-5-2) owns wins over McNeese (8-0), Sam Houston (6-0), New Mexico State (2-1), Illinois (1-0) and South Alabama (4-1). The Aggies have 0-0 road draws at No. 25 Clemson and Ohio State. A&M’s losses came against No. 16 TCU, 2-1, and Georgia, 3-2.

Texas A&M has had an SEC best 14 different players find the back of the net through 12 matches. MaKhiya McDonald leads the squad with five goals and is the only player to record a brace in 2022 with her two goals against McNeese. Colvin has three goals and ranks second on the team with four assists. Maile Hayes, Sawyer Dumond and Jai Smith have two goals apiece. Others to notch goals are Sydney Becerra, Carissa Boeckmann, Quinn Cornog, Georgia Leb, Macy Matula, Mia Pante, Taylor Pounds, Karlina Sample and Andersen Williams.

Rice (6-6-0) enters play on a four-match win streak, all against their Conference USA brethren. The stretch includes wins against UTSA (2-1), Florida International (3-0), Louisiana Tech (4-1) and Florida Atlantic (1-0). The Owls also have wins against Incarnate Word (5-2) and Houston Christian (1-0). The losses came against No. 23 SMU (2-1), Samford (1-0), Loyola-Maryland (1-0), Houston (3-1), Texas State (2-1) and No. 8 Florida State (5-0).

The Aggies own a 5-1-0 edge in the all-time series. The first meeting came in 2002 and the Maroon & White won the first five matches by a combined tally of 20-5. Rice stunned Texas A&M in overtime in a rare spring match during the elongated 2020-21 campaign, 3-2, to snap A&M’s 37-match unbeaten string against in-state rivals. The Aggies posted a 32-0-5 mark against Lone Star opponents from 2008-19.

The match streams on SEC Network + with David Ellis (play-by-play) and Jeff Given (color) on the call. Fans may listen to the match on 97.3 FM in the Brazos Valley and worldwide on the 12th Man Mobile app and 12thMan.com.

PROMOTIONS

YOUTH SUNDAY FUNDAY: With the purchase of 1 adult general admission ticket at the window on game day up to 4 kids get FREE admission. No advance purchases.

KIDS ZONE: Entertainment for youth is available pregame in the northwest corner of Ellis Field, including a rotation of inflatables, face painting, balloon animals and more!

YOUTH SHIRT GIVEAWAY: Youth-sized white script “Aggies” shirts available to the first 500 kids at the Howdy Tent.

12TH MAN REWARDS

12th Man Rewards is the free program that appreciates fans for standing with the 12th Man and attending Texas A&M Athletics events in support of creating a homefield advantage for our student-athletes and coaches.

The more events you attend, your points will increase. Those points can be redeemed via the online Giveaway Store for a variety of items. Register today within the 12th Man Mobile app to earn 50 points at the match.

PARKING AND ENTRANCE

With construction surrounding much of Ellis Field, fans are asked to park at Reed Arena lots and enter the gates on the northeast and northwest corners.

