Aggie Softball hosts Houston in fall exhibition

(KBTX)
By Morgan Weaver
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 5:42 PM CDT
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Aggie fans were able to see Texas A&M softball in their second of three fall exhibition games this Sunday.

The Aggies took Davis Diamond today hosting the Houston Cougars in a 5 inning match up.

In the first inning, Julia Cottril sent a double to left field driving Koko Wooley home to put the Aggies up 1-0.

In the second, A&M Consolidated alum and true freshman Aiyanna Coleman got her first homerun as an Aggie. Coleman’s two-run homer padded the Maroon and White’s lead 3-0.

The Cougars added a run in the third to get on the board.

Texas A&M’s third and final game of the fall will take place at Texas State at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28.

