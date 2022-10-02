Boonville Days Festival takes over Brazos County Museum of Natural History

By Conner Beene
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 8:17 PM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas History was on full display Saturday when the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History hosted its 17th annual Boonville Days Festival.

Anyone that stopped by the festival had a chance to learn about Brazos County’s pioneer history, see war reenactments, participate in bull and horseback riding and more.

Executive Director of The Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, Deborah Cowman said it was exciting to see everyone coming to learn about 19th century Texas History in the Brazos Valley.

“It’s awfully hard to know where you’re going if you don’t know where you’ve been and it’s part of our heritage and history,” Cowman said.

Boonville was the first county seat before Bryan. When the railroad was established in the area the town of Boonville slowly died out and Bryan became the county seat.

Anyone that was visiting the Boonville Days Festival had a chance to take a shuttle bus to Boonville Heritage Park to see more 19th century reenactments.

