Brazos County Health District holds first Breast Cancer Memorial

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The start of October marked the start of Breast Cancer Awareness month and the Brazos County Health District’s first ever Breast Cancer Memorial Celebration.

The memorial honored those lost to breast cancer, celebrated survivors of the disease, and provided access to free resources. Those in attendance also decorated a small pink flag with their loved one’s name which is displayed on the BCHD’s ground.

Breast cancer survivor, Andrea Farrar, shared her story story and Texas C-Step was present to sign eligible women up for free breast cancer screenings.

Santos Navarrette, health director for the Brazos County Health District said the memorial is an educational event to spread breast cancer awareness.

“There could be more awareness for any type of disease there needs to be more awareness,” Navarrette said. “We’re hoping people take the lead as move on and partner with other organization in Brazos County to get the word out about breast cancer awareness.”

Navarrette said the Brazos County Health District plans to hold the event for years to come.

“We want to establish those partnerships and collaborate with the community,” Navarrette said. “As public health we want to make sure we prevent, promote and protect the community’s health.”

