Brazos County Health District holds first Breast Cancer Memorial

Brazos County Health District’s First Annual Breast Cancer Memorial Celebration.
Brazos County Health District’s First Annual Breast Cancer Memorial Celebration.(KBTX)
By Tyler Hoskins and Conner Beene
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The start of October marked the start of Breast Cancer Awareness month and the Brazos County Health District’s first ever Breast Cancer Memorial Celebration.

The memorial honored those lost to breast cancer, celebrated survivors of the disease, and provided access to free resources. Those in attendance also decorated a small pink flag with their loved one’s name which is displayed on the BCHD’s ground.

Breast cancer survivor, Andrea Farrar, shared her story story and Texas C-Step was present to sign eligible women up for free breast cancer screenings.

Santos Navarrette, health director for the Brazos County Health District said the memorial is an educational event to spread breast cancer awareness.

“There could be more awareness for any type of disease there needs to be more awareness,” Navarrette said. “We’re hoping people take the lead as move on and partner with other organization in Brazos County to get the word out about breast cancer awareness.”

Navarrette said the Brazos County Health District plans to hold the event for years to come.

“We want to establish those partnerships and collaborate with the community,” Navarrette said. “As public health we want to make sure we prevent, promote and protect the community’s health.”

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prentiss Phillips, 33, was arrested for driving while intoxicated and evading arrest
High-speed chase ends in three-vehicle crash, suspect arrested
Gov. Greg Abbott and Democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke will debate for the first time Friday
Where to watch Friday’s Texas gubernatorial debate
A 4-year-old was hit and run over by a skid steer being operated by an adult family member...
4-year-old killed after being run over by farm equipment, sheriff’s office says
Patricia Ann Huelsman, 64
Missing Madisonville woman believed to be in danger
CSFD responds to structure fire
College Station Fire Department responds to structure fire

Latest News

Planning ahead will make voting as seamless as possible.
How to make voting faster and easier - clipped version
Paetow’s Hicks Jr. orally commits to Fisher and the Aggies
Paetow’s Hicks Jr. orally commits to Fisher and the Aggies
Saturday Night PinPoint Weather Update 10/1
Saturday Night PinPoint Weather Update 10/1
All lanes are blocked heading Southbound on I-39 in Portage County near Stevens Point.
DPS Identifies woman killed in fatal crash in Milam County