Christ Church in College Station celebrates expansion of new space

By Rusty Surette
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station Church on Sunday celebrated the expansion of new space for its congregation.

Christ Church hosted a grand opening event this morning for a new 500-seat contemporary worship space.

Members also were given a tour of a new Children’s, Student, and Adult Education Space. There’s even a new coffee shop called “Solid Grounds.”

Christ Church says the new space is designed to accommodate projected growth.

Currently, the congregation has more than 4,000 members.

