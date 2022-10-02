Crash involving 18-wheeler closes Highway 6

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Authorities in Grimes County have closed southbound Highway 6 south of Navasota because of a crash involving an 18-wheeler. The crash happened Saturday nightwhere Highway 6 and Business 6 intersect

A witness told KBTX the cab of the 18-wheeler is completely separated from the trailer, which is tipped on it’s side.

Southbound Highway 6 is expected to be closed for an extended time as crews work to clean up.

Grimes County says there were 8 people treated, their conditions are unknown, but so far there are no fatalities.

We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

