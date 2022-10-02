FBI: Jetliner evacuated in Albuquerque after security threat

FILE - An American Airlines flight was evacuated after landing at the Albuquerque airport because of a security threat.
FILE - An American Airlines flight was evacuated after landing at the Albuquerque airport because of a security threat.(Action News 5)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say an American Airlines flight from Texas to New Mexico was evacuated after landing at the Albuquerque airport because of a security threat.

Officials at Albuquerque International Sunport say all 179 people aboard Flight 928 from Dallas-Fort Worth were taken off the jet Sunday morning. They were taken by bus to the terminal, and no injuries were reported.

FBI officials say that the matter is being investigated and are not disclosing the nature of the security threat.

Airport officials say American Airlines passengers flying out of the airport are expected to see flight delays while the episode is investigated.

