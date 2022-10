NFL Aggies Week Four

(KBTX) - Several former Texas A&M football players stood out in Week Four of the NFL season, including touchdowns from Ryan Tannehill and Josh Reynolds.

Ryan Tannehill QB (Tennessee) - 17/21 137 yards. 2 touchdowns. 24-17 win over Indianapolis

Josh Reynolds WR (Detroit) - 7 catches 81 yards. 1 touchdown. 48-45 loss to Seattle

Christian Kirk WR (Jacksonville) - 2 catches 60 yards. 29-21 loss to Philadelphia

Donovan Wilson S (Dallas) - 7 total tackles. 1 QB hit. 25-10 win over Washington

Von Miller LB (Buffalo) - 2 tackles (1 for loss). 1 sack. 1 QB hit. 23-20 win over Baltimore

Justin Madubuike DT (Baltimore) - 1 tackle for loss. 2 pass deflections. 23-20 loss to Buffalo

DeMarvin Leal DE (Pittsburgh) - 4 total tackles (1 for loss). 24-20 loss to New York Jets

Micheal Clemons DE (New York Jets) - 1 total tackle. 1 QB hit. 24-20 win over Pittsburgh

