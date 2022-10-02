No. 2 Women’s Golf Set for Blessings Collegiate

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The No. 2 Texas A&M women’s golf team is set to compete against six top-15 squads at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational at the par-72, 6,452-yard Blessings Golf Club Oct. 3-5.

The Lineup

Head coach Gerrod Chadwell is bringing the lineup that is fresh off winning the “Mo” Morial Invitational. Headlining the group are Jennie Park and Hailee Cooper who are ranked No. 4 and No. 11 in the Golfweek Individual Rankings, respectively. Also making the trip are Blanca Fernández García-Poggio, who was an ANNIKA Award Preseason Watch List selection, Zoe Slaughter and Adela Cernousek.

Park leads the team with a 70.00 stroke average and has logged two top-five performances this fall. The Carrollton, Texas, native has finished in the top five in four-consecutive tournaments, dating back to her runner-up finish at the 2022 NCAA Regional.

Tournament Info

The 54-hole tournament is stretched over three days, with 18 holes scheduled for each day. Play will be broadcast on the Golf Channel each round from 3:30-6:30 p.m. CT. The Aggies are set to tee off on Monday at 10 a.m. CT. Live stats for the event can be followed at golfstat.com.

Last Time Out

The Maroon & White won the “Mo” Morial Invitational after chasing down the Texas Longhorns on the back nine of the final round, erasing a six-stroke deficit in the process. The victory marked the first tournament win for the Aggies since 2018 and the first win in the Chadwell era. Cooper led the way with a 7-under 209 and finished third for her best outing of A&M career.

The Competition (Golfweek/Sagarin Rankings)

Arkansas (15)

California (52)

Clemson (8)

Kansas (70)

Louisville (79)

Mississippi State (11)

Ole Miss (7)

Texas A&M (2)

UCF (14)

UCLA (49)

UNLV (119)

