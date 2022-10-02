No. 9 Aggie Golf Competes at Blessings Collegiate

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The No. 9 Texas A&M men’s golf team competes at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational Monday through Wednesday at the par 72, 7,700-yard Blessings Golf Club, hosted by the University of Arkansas.

The Blessings Collegiate Invitational, which features all five players from each school playing in the same groups, will be televised from 3:30-6:30 p.m. on the Golf Channel for all three rounds.

Representing Texas A&M in Arkansas will be fifth-year senior Sam Bennett, senior William Paysse, junior Daniel Rodrigues, sophomore Phichaksn Maichon and freshman Jaime Montojo.

“Our goal is to play what we consider ‘good golf’ and if we do that will put us in the mix to win,” Aggie head golf coach Brian Kortan said. “When our guys play well they can compete with anybody so we’ll see how they compete against this field. I like our chances with this group and I’m anxious to see what we stack up.”

In addition to Texas A&M and the host Razorbacks, the field at Blessings includes California, Clemson, Kansas, Louisville, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, UCF, UCLA and UNLV.

In Texas A&M’s most recent action, the Aggies finished fourth after stroke play at the SEC Match Play Preview and then tallied a 3-2 match play win over No. 3 Auburn. Rodrigues led the way in stroke play with a fifth-place effort with an 11-under 54-hole score of 199, while Rodrigues, Montojo and sophomore Vishnu Sagagopan contributed wins in match play.

Follow the action at GolfStat.com.

