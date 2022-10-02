Texas A&M needs to get right with Alabama contest coming up

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M’s offense couldn’t get rolling, the defense couldn’t get stops and the mistakes piled on in a 42-24 loss to Mississippi State in Starkville. The question is how does the team respond because they have a trip to Tuscaloosa coming up.

“We just have to go back to work,” Demani Richardson, Senior Defensive back said. “Go back to practicing hard.. look at the film look at what they do good (and) forget about this loss. We can’t keep dwelling on a loss. We have to go back to work. we can beat them.”

“It depends who you are as a person and who you are as a team.. no matter tough and difficult... you have to have that mindset of keep on going and keep powering through,” Layden Robinson, Junior Offensive line said. “I feel like we showed that fight. We just have to limit the mistakes that’s it. I don’t question our heart. I don’t question our passion we have that on this team. We just have to keep showing it every day and limit our mistakes who knows where we could be.”

“We’re not executing,” Head Coach Jimbo Fisher said. “We have a guy who takes a turn... he takes a turn.. we have to coach them better and make sure they’re in that position and do it. We had chances to make plays multiple times in the game, and we have to do it.. get them called right.. make sure they execute them right.

The Aggies have to get better by Saturday. They’re hitting the road to take on Alabama which is to no surprise is one of the top teams in the country.

That game will be on KBTX with kick-off coming at 7;00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.