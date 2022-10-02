Texas Lions Camp fall festival hosted at Santa’s Wonderland

Texas Lions Camp kicked off October with a fall festival at Santa's Wonderland
By Conner Beene
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 9:17 PM CDT
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The community came together at Santa’s Wonderland on Saturday to help children with disabilities.

The Texas Lions Camp along with Brazos Valley Lions Clubs gathered for their second fall festival to raise money to help send kids to camp.

“My personal belief is that every single one of us was born with a personal mission and the sooner a child figures out what that is the sooner they can get engaged in that,” Stephen Mabry, Texas Lions Camp President and C.E.O. said.

Santa’s Wonderland opened up the park to spread some spirit in a different kind of way. Families had a chance to enjoy live music, shop with local vendors, play games and more.

Texas Lions Camp is a space where children with disabilities can go and engage in regular activities.

“It’s important that kids with disabilities have a place to go where they can grow their self-esteem and develop that can-do attitude,” Texas Lions Camp Fall Festival Chairman Wayne Dicky said. “The Texas Lions Camp serves those children and makes that possible.”

For more information and to sign your child up for Texas Lions Camp click here.

