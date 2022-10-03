3 killed after small plane crashes into home

Three people in their 30s were killed when a small plane crashed into a house in Minnesota Saturday night. (Source: Northern News Now)
By Dan Wolfe and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, Minn. (Northern News Now/Gray News) – Three people in their 30s were killed when a small plane crashed into a house in Minnesota Saturday night.

According to authorities, the pilot and two passengers died when the plane hit the second floor of the home and landed in the backyard.

Jason Hoffman and his wife were sleeping in their bed when the plane crashed. They said it sounded like a bomb going off.

“First thing I saw was that the roof was gone,” Hoffman told KBRJ. “So, once I turned the flashlight down around us, we started to see some airplane parts. There was a wheel next to the bed.”

Hoffman said the dust from the insulation was so thick that he couldn’t see his wife in the bed next to him.

Crews are cleaning up the debris from a deadly plane crash in Hermantown.
Crews are cleaning up the debris from a deadly plane crash in Hermantown.(Northern News Now)

He said it was traumatizing and feels terrible for the three people in the plane, but also feels extremely lucky to be alive, seeing as the plane came right over the top of their bodies.

“If you’re on the bed and you look straight up at the impact, the lowest spot of the impact was 18 inches above our heads,” Hoffman said.

According to a Hermantown city spokesperson, Hermantown Police were notified by Duluth International Airport that a Cessna 172 had left radar and possibly crashed late Saturday night.

The last location it was seen on radar was 1.5 miles south of the airport.

Copyright 2022 Norther News Now via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Navasota Examiner says five vehicles were involved in the crash.
Highway 6 in Grimes County reopens after multi-vehicle crash that injured 8 people
All lanes are blocked heading Southbound on I-39 in Portage County near Stevens Point.
DPS Identifies woman killed in fatal crash in Milam County
Billy Wayne Pate, 68, was taken into custody Friday at his home on County Road 368 outside...
Leon County man arrested on aggravated kidnapping, aggravated sexual assault charges
Former student now St. Joseph Catholic Elementary School Assistant Principal Melissa...
Time capsule from 1995 discovered during renovations at St. Joseph Catholic Elementary
Texas A&M Football
Texas A&M needs to get right with Alabama contest coming up

Latest News

Planning ahead will make voting as seamless as possible.
How to make voting faster and easier - clipped version
Paetow’s Hicks Jr. orally commits to Fisher and the Aggies
Paetow’s Hicks Jr. orally commits to Fisher and the Aggies
Frankie Lee Bell, Jr.
Frankie Bell, Jr. sentenced to life in prison without parole for double homicide
Aggies fall to Mississippi State, drop out of top 25 rankings
Aggies fall to Mississippi State, drop out of top 25 rankings
The show is family-friendly with a mixture of humor and real-life takeaways.
Brazos Valley Troupe premiering ‘Murder at Play’