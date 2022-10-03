Adkins named WAC Special Teams Player of the Week

DENVER – Abilene Christian’s Jermiah Dobbins, Stephen F. Austin’s Myles Heard and Sam Houston’s Donovan Adkins have been named the TicketSmarter Western Athletic Conference (WAC) Football Offensive, Defensive and Special Teams Players of the Week, for the game week ending on Saturday, Oct. 1.

Dobbins, a sophomore running back, turned in one of the best conference performances of the season for ACU in a 26-10 win over Utah Tech. Dobbins rushed for 130 yards on 24 carries, scoring touchdowns from 5, 12 and 10 yards to push the Wildcats to victory. Dobbins turned in 5.4 yards per rush in the contest.

Heard, a senior safety, was all over the field for SFA in a hard-luck 17-16 loss to rival Sam Houston in The Battle of the Piney Woods at NRG Stadium in Houston. Heard registered 14 tackles, which included 12 solo stops, and added a pass breakup for the Lumberjacks.

Adkins, a sophomore defensive back, helped turn the tide for Sam Houston in The Battle of the Piney Woods with the Bearkats facing a 13-0 deficit with just under two minutes left in the first half. Adkins broke through and blocked an SFA punt deep in Lumberjack territory, recovering the ball himself and returning the block to the 7-yard line to set up the first touchdown of the game for Sam Houston. It was the first punt block by Sam Houston since the semifinal round against James Madison in the spring 2021 FCS Playoffs.

2022 TicketSmarter WAC Football Weekly Awards

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Jermiah Dobbins, So., RB, Abilene Christian (Oct. 3)

Beau Allen, R-Fr., QB, Tarleton (Sept. 26)

Zach Hrbacek, R-Fr., RB, Sam Houston (Sept. 19)

Quali Conley, So., RB, Utah Tech (Sept. 12)

Justin Miller, R-Jr., QB, Southern Utah (Sept. 5)

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Myles Heard, Sr., S, Stephen F. Austin (Oct. 3)

Rodrick Ward, R-Jr., S, Southern Utah (Sept. 26)

Zach Strand, Sr., DL, Southern Utah (Sept. 19)

Tyrin Bradley, So., DL, Abilene Christian (Sept. 12)

Myles Heard, Sr., S, Stephen F. Austin (Sept. 5)

SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Donovan Adkins, So., DB, Sam Houston (Oct. 3)

Adrian Guzman, So., K, Tarleton (Sept. 26)

Seth Morgan, So., K, Sam Houston (Sept. 19)

Adrian Guzman, So., K, Tarleton (Sept. 12)

Jake Gerardi, R-Sr., P/K, Southern Utah (Sept. 5)

