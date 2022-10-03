Aggies Blank Rice, 1-0

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies beat the Rice Owls, 1-0, behind Kate Colvin’s 78th-minute free kick goal Sunday night on Ellis Field.

Late in the second half, Colvin utilized a free kick on a foul drawn by a Macy Matula to break the scoring seal. Colvin booted the ball over the Rice backline from 35 yards out. On the first bounce, the missile hopped over the goalkeeper’s hands and into the right upper 90 for her fourth goal of the season. She is the Aggies’ second leading scorer behind MaKhiya McDonald who has five.

The Aggies (6-5-2) had the edge on all offensive statistics, including shots (18-8), shots-on-goal (6-2) and corner kicks (3-2).  Texas A&M crafted their sixth shutout this year with Kenna Caldwell earning her fourth for the season. Katie Smith, Quinn Cornog, Karlina Sample and Matula were a wall on the backline holding the Owls to only two shots-on-goal.

With the win, the Maroon & White now have a extend their all-time series record against Rice (6-7-0) to 6-1-0.

SCORING SUMMARY

78′ – Macy Matula was fouled 35 yards out. Kate Colvin took the free kick and placed the ball over the goalkeeper, on the hop, in the upper-right corner. A&M 1, RICE 0

UP NEXT…

The Aggies return to Ellis Field on Thursday at 6 p.m. to resume SEC play against LSU.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All lanes are blocked heading Southbound on I-39 in Portage County near Stevens Point.
DPS Identifies woman killed in fatal crash in Milam County
The Navasota Examiner says five vehicles were involved in the crash.
Highway 6 in Grimes County reopens after multi-vehicle crash that injured 8 people
CSFD responds to structure fire
College Station Fire Department responds to structure fire
Cameron ISD
FBI, Milam County Sheriff’s Office investigating threat made to Cameron ISD
Prentiss Phillips, 33, was arrested for driving while intoxicated and evading arrest
High-speed chase ends in three-vehicle crash, suspect arrested

Latest News

Bryan looking to bounce back from Temple loss
Bryan looking to bounce back from Temple loss
Paetow’s Hicks Jr. orally commits to Fisher and the Aggies
Paetow’s Hicks Jr. orally commits to Fisher and the Aggies
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED - Sunday(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring)