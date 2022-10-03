Brazos Valley Troupe premiering ‘Murder at Play’

By Caleb Britt
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 10:53 AM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos Valley Troupe is opening its 28th season with its second world premiere of the year, “Murder at Play.” It’s a family-friendly show that takes the audience behind-the-scenes of a murder mystery.

“You don’t have to be a theatre lover, though there are a lot of nuances that are typical of a theatre,” Edie Leavengood said.

Leavengood, the show’s playwright, describes the show as a “play within a play” where a theatre group is preparing for a show while murder is happening at the backstage door. Along with humor, the playwright used situational absurdity to include lessons about theatre’s role in modern society and the fine line between free speech and government intrusion.

“Havoc happens between what’s real life and what is on stage,” Leavengood said.

The show’s premiere is special to Leavengood because she wrote the play 10 years ago, and the Brazos Valley Troupe is the first company to pick it up. The playwright said simply seeing the show finally come to life has been her favorite part of the process.

“It’s almost like letting your firstborn off on their own,” Leavengood said. “There comes a point where the playwright has to let go and let the directors do their job and let the actors do theirs.”

The show’s associate director Liz Hurley said the show is like nothing she’s ever seen before. M.A. Sterling, the show’s director, said the show is like a love letter to theatre goers and theatre artists. He said the show mixes traditions, superstitions and history.

“In a way, it’s teaching without people feeling like they’re being taught,” Sterling said. “At the same time, they’re being entertained.”

The first performance is Friday at 7:30 p.m. at the Brazos Valley Troupe Theatre. You can find more information on the play, show times and tickets here.

