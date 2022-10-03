Bryan police investigating shots fired early Sunday morning

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Police Department is investigating shots that were fired in a neighborhood in the early morning hours of Sunday, October 2nd.

Officers responded to reports of a disturbance with someone armed with a weapon in the 3100 block of E. 29th Street.

Police said someone fired a gun into another person’s vehicle and then left the area before officers arrived.

The suspect and the owner of the vehicle knew each other, said police.

Nobody was injured and the incident remains under investigation.

