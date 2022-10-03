Bryan police investigating shots fired early Sunday morning

No injuries were reported, said police.
No injuries were reported, said police.
No injuries were reported, said police.(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube / Pixabay)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Police Department is investigating shots that were fired in a neighborhood in the early morning hours of Sunday, October 2nd.

Officers responded to reports of a disturbance with someone armed with a weapon in the 3100 block of E. 29th Street.

Police said someone fired a gun into another person’s vehicle and then left the area before officers arrived.

The suspect and the owner of the vehicle knew each other, said police.

Nobody was injured and the incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Navasota Examiner says five vehicles were involved in the crash.
Highway 6 in Grimes County reopens after multi-vehicle crash that injured 8 people
Frankie Lee Bell, Jr.
Frankie Bell, Jr. sentenced to life in prison without parole for double homicide
All lanes are blocked heading Southbound on I-39 in Portage County near Stevens Point.
DPS Identifies woman killed in fatal crash in Milam County
Billy Wayne Pate, 68, was taken into custody Friday at his home on County Road 368 outside...
Leon County man arrested on aggravated kidnapping, aggravated sexual assault charges
Former student now St. Joseph Catholic Elementary School Assistant Principal Melissa...
Time capsule from 1995 discovered during renovations at St. Joseph Catholic Elementary

Latest News

Planning ahead will make voting as seamless as possible.
How to make voting faster and easier - clipped version
Paetow’s Hicks Jr. orally commits to Fisher and the Aggies
Paetow’s Hicks Jr. orally commits to Fisher and the Aggies
Frankie Lee Bell, Jr.
Frankie Bell, Jr. sentenced to life in prison without parole for double homicide
Aggies fall to Mississippi State, drop out of top 25 rankings
Aggies fall to Mississippi State, drop out of top 25 rankings