Car bursts into flames when driver hits deer, officials say

Crews rushed to a car fire after the driver hit a deer.
Crews rushed to a car fire after the driver hit a deer.(Isanti County, MN Sheriff's Dept.)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALBO, Minn. (Valley News Live/Gray News) – A driver in Minnesota is lucky to be alive after her car hit a deer and then burst into flames.

The Isanti County Sheriff’s Department said the collision happened Wednesday morning on Highway 47 near Dalbo.

Officials said the woman hit a deer and the vehicle caught fire. Other drivers stopped and helped the woman get out safely.

Emergency crews closed the highway until the fire was under control.

The deer did not survive, but officials did not clarify if the driver was injured.

Copyright 2022 KVLY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Navasota Examiner says five vehicles were involved in the crash.
Highway 6 in Grimes County reopens after multi-vehicle crash that injured 8 people
All lanes are blocked heading Southbound on I-39 in Portage County near Stevens Point.
DPS Identifies woman killed in fatal crash in Milam County
Billy Wayne Pate, 68, was taken into custody Friday at his home on County Road 368 outside...
Leon County man arrested on aggravated kidnapping, aggravated sexual assault charges
Former student now St. Joseph Catholic Elementary School Assistant Principal Melissa...
Time capsule from 1995 discovered during renovations at St. Joseph Catholic Elementary
Texas A&M Football
Texas A&M needs to get right with Alabama contest coming up

Latest News

Planning ahead will make voting as seamless as possible.
How to make voting faster and easier - clipped version
Paetow’s Hicks Jr. orally commits to Fisher and the Aggies
Paetow’s Hicks Jr. orally commits to Fisher and the Aggies
Taylor Parker at trial on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2022.
Woman found guilty of capital murder after killing expectant mother, cutting out unborn baby
FILE - A Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 file photo of a Nobel medal displayed during a ceremony in New...
Nobel win for Swede who unlocked secrets of Neanderthal DNA
FILE - President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are shown in this file photo. The Bidens...
LIVE: Biden visits Puerto Rico to survey Hurricane Fiona damage