Celebrate music and nature with the Arts Council’s new gallery

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - You can explore the interplay of color, nature, and music in this compelling exhibit by artists Hailey Herrera, Nikki Smith and Patsy Supak.

The Colors of Nature and Music is now on display in the main gallery at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley. You can visit the two-story gallery until December 17.

You can also join ACBV for an opening reception at the Horlock House on October 21 to welcome the new Navasota Artist in Residence.

You can learn more about these upcoming events by watching the video above and by visiting the Arts Council website here.

