Chamber to host Youth to Career Fair

By Crystal Galny
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s never too early to start thinking about your future. That’s why the B/CS Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Youth to Career Fair.

Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Glen Brewer joined News 3 at Noon and says participants could make a difference in a kid’s life.

The purpose of the event is to educate 8th graders on potential future careers and various industries. A wide range of companies and nonprofits will showcase various career paths that exist within our community. This event provides students with a better idea of what excites them when choosing courses in high school that may impact their post high school or college career.

Youth to Career Fair is Wednesday, October 19 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Brazos County Expo.

Businesses who want to participate can call 979-260-5200 or go online to bcschamber.org.

