Classes canceled at Southwood Valley Elementary following water main break in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Monday’s classes have been canceled at Southwood Valley Elementary following a water main break on Deacon Drive.

In a Facebook post addressed to parents, school leaders said they are canceling school for Monday “because it is unsafe and unsanitary to have school without water.”

The City of College Station is reporting water is out at the elementary school and for several homes on Deacon Dr. Crews are working to repair the 18-inch water line leak, but city officials say it may be at least noon before water is restored.

Water is out for several homes on Deacon Dr., as well as Southwood Elementary due to an 18-inch water line leak. Crews are working to make repairs, but it may be at least noon before service is restored. — College Station (@CityofCS) October 3, 2022

Residents near the water main break told KBTX it ruptured Sunday night and crews with College Station Utilities had been working all night to fix the problem. The picture below was sent in by David Cooper.

A water main ruptured on Deacon Dr. in College Station Sunday night. (David Cooper)

