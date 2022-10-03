Disney channels restored on Dish, Sling

FILE PHOTO - Customers awoke Saturday to find channels from Disney had gone black overnight on...
FILE PHOTO - Customers awoke Saturday to find channels from Disney had gone black overnight on the satellite service Dish Network and Sling, its streaming service.(KDVR via CNN Newsource)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Disney announced that its channels have been restored to Dish Network and Sling TV customers following a weekend blackout as the two sides work toward a deal.

Disney said in a statement that a “handshake agreement” was in place, and channels including the ESPN and FX networks are back as they work to finalize the deal. Dish also announced they had been restored in a tweet early Monday.

Dish previously said its contract with Disney ended Sept. 30 and accused it of walking away from negotiations.

Customers awoke Saturday to find the channels had gone black overnight on the satellite provider and Sling, its streaming service.

The blackout affected roughly 10 million subscribers. Eight medium and large TV markets, including New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, had lost access to their ABC channel as well.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed by either side.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Navasota Examiner says five vehicles were involved in the crash.
Highway 6 in Grimes County reopens after multi-vehicle crash that injured 8 people
All lanes are blocked heading Southbound on I-39 in Portage County near Stevens Point.
DPS Identifies woman killed in fatal crash in Milam County
Billy Wayne Pate, 68, was taken into custody Friday at his home on County Road 368 outside...
Leon County man arrested on aggravated kidnapping, aggravated sexual assault charges
Texas A&M Football
Texas A&M needs to get right with Alabama contest coming up
Former student now St. Joseph Catholic Elementary School Assistant Principal Melissa...
Time capsule from 1995 discovered during renovations at St. Joseph Catholic Elementary

Latest News

Planning ahead will make voting as seamless as possible.
How to make voting faster and easier - clipped version
Paetow’s Hicks Jr. orally commits to Fisher and the Aggies
Paetow’s Hicks Jr. orally commits to Fisher and the Aggies
People gather as the Supreme Court begins its new term and to hear the first arguments, on...
Supreme Court rejects bump stock ban cases
Kim Kardashian attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala...
Kim Kardashian settles with SEC over crypto promotion