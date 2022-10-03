Find your new community at A&M United Methodist Church

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’re looking for a new place to get your cup of joe in the morning, check out A&M United Methodist Church’s new space. Located behind the church is a spacious, colorful, welcoming sanctuary for the whole community to enjoy.

Pastor Bryan Jody says eventually, they’d like to open the space up for non-profits to host events where college students can network and get involved with those organizations. “It’s a space we’d like to do a lot with. We want to focus on building communities.”

The college ministry hosts tailgates on campus before every Texas A&M Football home game, and offers free food and drinks to students who walk past. “We want to start conversations. We want to form communities with students anywhere and everywhere. We want people to know that our doors are always open,” Jody said.

You can learn more about A&M United Methodist by watching the video above and by visiting their website here.

