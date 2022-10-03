Fisher: Feud with Saban is over

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Before the college football season started, October 8th was circled on just about every Aggie and Crimson Tide fan’s calendar. The big story in the offseason was the feud between Jimbo Fisher and Nick Saban that began with accusations from Alabama’s head coach that Fisher “bought” his recruiting class.

Over the summer, both coaches said that they were done with their dispute and the players even said it would be settled on the field. Now that it’s game week, Fisher again emphasized that’s all in the past, and he’s even learned a lot while working under Saban.

”That’s over with. He and I are in great shape and we’ve moved on,” Fisher said. He later recounted how he’s learned from every head coach he’s worked with. “I’ve been around some successful people, so you learn a lot of things. Nick’s just a tremendous coach, arguably people would say he’s one of the best ever or the best ever. That could very well be. No doubt, there’s a huge argument for that. You pick up things from the organization, the structure, the offense, the defense, those things stick with you. There are multiple things. You learn from all of them. I learned a whole lot from Nick. He’s a very, very good football coach,” Fisher said.

Last year, Jimbo Fisher became the first former assistant to beat Nick Saban. The Crimson Tide were 18-point favorites then, but the Aggies pulled off the upset 41-38.

