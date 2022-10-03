Grass fire closes roadway in Milam County near Cameron

Due to the smoke coming from the fire, CR 140 will be closed from FM 485 to CR 139.(Photo credit: Milam County Sheriff's Office)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) - A grass fire continues burning Sunday night in Milam County.

It’s on CR 140 north of Cameron, according to Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore.

Nearly two dozen hay bales are on fire and firefighters believe they could burn through the night. Due to the smoke coming from the fire, CR 140 will be closed from FM 485 to CR 139.

