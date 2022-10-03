Manhunt underway in Limestone, Hill counties for apparent shooting suspect

By KWTX STAFF
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Hill County Sheriff’s Office and Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for a suspect on the run following a shooting Sunday evening.

Limestone County Sheriff Murray Agnew says the shooting happened in Limestone County a mile from the Hill County line in between Coolidge and Prairie Hill.

Deputies are “are working to determine exactly where the shooting took place as the property borders both Limestone and Hill counties,” said Hill County Sheriff Rodney Watson.

The suspect’s direction of travel is unknown but investigators have information by pinging the suspects phone who is apparently deep into Limestone County, according to the City of Hubbard’s Facebook page.

Two of the shooting victims are expected to be okay, according to Sheriff Watson: one was transported by ground, one by air.

Law enforcement continues to search for the suspect and their vehicle.

No specific details were provided.

This is a developing story.

