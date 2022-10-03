Pumpkin spice hot or iced? Here’s the Brazos Valley’s outlook for October

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - First days of October kicked off with exceptional weather across the Brazos Valley. Morning lows dipped to the 40s and low/mid 50s for much of the area by sunrise of the 1st and 2nd. Typically, the first 50° temperatures do not show up until closer to mid-October. This fall brought the crisp feel to area thermometers in late September for only the third time in the past 10 years. A sign of fall to come...or is it false fall here to start the month with tricks?

WHAT DOES AN “AVERAGE” OCTOBER LOOK LIKE FOR THE BRAZOS VALLEY?

Per the past 30 years of weather in the Brazos Valley, an average October typically brings the following:

Average low for October 1st: 66°

Average high for October 1st: 87°

Average low for October 31st: 55°

Average high for October 31st: 76°

Average Rainfall: 4.93″

Days turning drastically shorter typically means rapidly cooling average temperatures across Texas. October is commonly overlooked as the month that should yield the most rain out of the year. As strong cold fronts start charging through, clashing with warmer, Gulf of Mexico air, typically heavy rain events have been the norm. In turn, moisture is added to the ground, helping with the pre-winter planting season. Without a healthy rain in October, drought can slowly creep in ahead of the upcoming spring -- mostly going unnoticed considering most vegetation is dormant during these cooler days.

RAINFALL OUTLOOK

A rare “triple-dip” La Niña is expected to remain in place through the winter. Cooler waters over the equatorial Pacific typically influence the jet stream to keep most weather makers and colder air bottled up across the northern tier of the Lower 48, delaying the arrival of both to Texas.

Climate Prediction Center anticipates below-average October rainfall for the Brazos Valley (KBTX)

The Climate Prediction Center has the Brazos Valley, along with the eastern half of Texas, in the 40-50% likelihood that October ends below average for rainfall and precipitation. For Bryan-College Station specifically, that means the rain gauge at Easterwood Airport is expected to fall short of the expected near 5″ of rain over these 31 days. The agency also notes that drought conditions are expected to re-develop after August and early September wet weather worked to erase much of the conditions that occurred this past spring and summer.

TEMPERATURE OUTLOOK

La Niña also holds a warmer outlook for the Brazos Valley over the coming month. Not to say that a strong cold front or two cannot or will not break free before Halloween -- but by the end of the month, the overall feel will have been warmer than the area expects.

The Climate Prediction Center has a majority of the Lower 48 under the likelihood of above-average temperatures this month. Specifically for the Brazos Valley, the odds are 40-50% chance of highs and lows ending above average.

OCTOBER EXTREMES

As these fall days get shorter, triple-digit days typically are numbered ahead of the middle of the month. Here’s a look back at some of the extremes October has brought Bryan-College Station over the past 140 years of record keeping:

Hottest Temperature of record: 102° - October 2nd, 1938 (84 years ago)

Latest triple-digit temperature of record: 100° - October 6, 1892 (130 years ago)

Coldest temperature of record: 29° - October 30th, 1917 9105 years ago) and 31st, 1993 (29 years ago)

Wettest October day of record: 13.39″ - October 16, 1994 (28 years ago)

October averages and extremes for Bryan-College Station (KBTX)

