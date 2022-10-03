A section of Copperfield Drive closing for sewer work

The road will be shut down between Park Meadow Lane and Coppercrest Drive
A section of Copperfield Drive is closing for the installation of a new sewer pipe.
A section of Copperfield Drive is closing for the installation of a new sewer pipe.(MGN)
By Heather Falls
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Copperfield Drive in Bryan will be shut down on Wednesday, Oct. 5 between Meadow Park Lane and Coppercrest Drive. The closure will last until Wednesday, Nov. 2, according to the city of Bryan.

The city is partnering with the private developer of Park Hudson Senior Living Center to improve the storm sewer along Copperfield Drive. Crews will be working to install a new storm pipe and repave the road.

Drivers are encouraged to follow detours that will be in place during the time of the closure. The detour route for westbound traffic will be north on Pendleton Drive, west on Boonville Road, and south on Copperfield Drive. The detour route for eastbound traffic will be north on Copperfield Drive, east on Boonville Road, and south on Pendleton Drive.

Copperfield closure in Bryan begins Wednesday, Oct. 5
Copperfield closure in Bryan begins Wednesday, Oct. 5(The City of Bryan)

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Navasota Examiner says five vehicles were involved in the crash.
Highway 6 in Grimes County reopens after multi-vehicle crash that injured 8 people
All lanes are blocked heading Southbound on I-39 in Portage County near Stevens Point.
DPS Identifies woman killed in fatal crash in Milam County
Billy Wayne Pate, 68, was taken into custody Friday at his home on County Road 368 outside...
Leon County man arrested on aggravated kidnapping, aggravated sexual assault charges
Former student now St. Joseph Catholic Elementary School Assistant Principal Melissa...
Time capsule from 1995 discovered during renovations at St. Joseph Catholic Elementary
Texas A&M Football
Texas A&M needs to get right with Alabama contest coming up

Latest News

Planning ahead will make voting as seamless as possible.
How to make voting faster and easier - clipped version
Paetow’s Hicks Jr. orally commits to Fisher and the Aggies
Paetow’s Hicks Jr. orally commits to Fisher and the Aggies
Frankie Lee Bell, Jr.
Frankie Bell, Jr. sentenced to life in prison without parole for double homicide
Aggies fall to Mississippi State, drop out of top 25 rankings
Aggies fall to Mississippi State, drop out of top 25 rankings
The show is family-friendly with a mixture of humor and real-life takeaways.
Brazos Valley Troupe premiering ‘Murder at Play’