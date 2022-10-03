A section of Copperfield Drive closing for sewer work

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Copperfield Drive in Bryan will be shut down on Wednesday, Oct. 5 between Meadow Park Lane and Coppercrest Drive. The closure will last until Wednesday, Nov. 2, according to the city of Bryan.

The city is partnering with the private developer of Park Hudson Senior Living Center to improve the storm sewer along Copperfield Drive. Crews will be working to install a new storm pipe and repave the road.

Drivers are encouraged to follow detours that will be in place during the time of the closure. The detour route for westbound traffic will be north on Pendleton Drive, west on Boonville Road, and south on Copperfield Drive. The detour route for eastbound traffic will be north on Copperfield Drive, east on Boonville Road, and south on Pendleton Drive.

Copperfield closure in Bryan begins Wednesday, Oct. 5 (The City of Bryan)

