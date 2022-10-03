Seven Brazos Valley teams make DCTF rankings after Week Six

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Dave Campbell’s Texas Football released their high school rankings following Week Six of the season, and seven teams from the Brazos Valley are ranked.

In Class 5A Division I, College Station moves up to No. 4 after beating Georgetown Eastview on the road 68-10.

In Class 3A Division I, Franklin remains No. 1 after picking up their 22nd win in a row dating back to last year. The defending state champs opened beat Rockdale on the road 63-42. Cameron Yoe was idle this week and stays at No. 10. The Yoemen are 3-2 so far this season.

In Class 3A Division II, Lexington comes in at No. 9. The Eagles are 5-0 this year after a 34-6 win over Caldwell.

In Class 2A Division I, Centerville remains at No. 10. The Tigers were off last week and are 3-2 this season.

In Class 2A Division II, Burton is ranked No. 2. after a 40-0 win over Yorktown. Bremond is ranked No. 8. The Tigers are 5-0 after a win over Windhorst.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.