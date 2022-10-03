Support Never Forget Garden Veterans Memorial by taking part in upcoming “21 Steps” Run/Walk

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Never Forget Garden Veterans Memorial is hosting a fundraiser on October 15.

The “21 Steps” Run/Walk is a 1/2-mile path in the Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial with guides available at monuments beginning at 7 a.m.

“21 Steps is what the sentinel guards march in front of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier,” Sherry Frisk, Treasurer of the Executive Committee, said. “You do have to walk more than 21 steps.”

Never Forget Garden is an ongoing project. It will be a permanent memorial in Veterans Park.

“It’s really tremendous that we have a place already called the Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial that’s across from Veterans Park,” Frisk said. “We felt like this was a crowning touch because it’s right there next to the Travis Pavilion and on your way to the Wall of Honor.”

The Never Forget Garden Veterans Memorial/Tomb of the Unknown Soldier remembrance will honor and remember America’s missing and unknown soldiers from the Revolutionary War to the present. The Never Forget Garden will be a living tribute and a place for quiet reflection.

“The main thing about this one particular project is it is a commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier,” Frisk said.

Pre-registration for the “21 Steps” Run/Walk runs through Oct 12 and costs $21. Participants will receive a Never Forget Garden cap.

Groups of 21 or more will receive an engraved dedication on a 4x8 brick paver to be installed in the Never Forget Garden Veterans Memorial.

The Never Forget Garden Veterans Memorial can also be supported through Brazos Valley Gives.

Tomb of the Unknown Soldier - Never Forget Garden Veterans Memorial Brazos Valley Gives (Brazos Valley Gives)

