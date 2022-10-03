Time capsule from 1995 discovered during renovations at St. Joseph Catholic Elementary

The time capsule was left on campus by the class of 1995 but was supposed to be opened in 2020.
Former student now St. Joseph Catholic Elementary School Assistant Principal Melissa...
Former student now St. Joseph Catholic Elementary School Assistant Principal Melissa Scarmardo-Rhodes with time capsule and class picture from 1995.(St. Joseph Catholic Elementary School)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Staff at St. Joseph Catholic Elementary School in Bryan made a fun and interesting discovery while doing some renovations and cleaning Wednesday.

Students 27 years ago filled a time capsule with letters, predictions for the future, class pictures, mementos, and items to mark their history.

School leaders say all students who attended SJCS in 1995 were involved in the making of their class’s time capsule that was supposed to be open on its 25th anniversary in 2020.

What makes the capsule discovery even more special is that the elementary campus assistant principal, Melissa Scarmardo-Rhodes, found her class’s time capsule and a class picture.

St. Joseph Catholic School principal Julia Mishler says finding the capsule when they did was perfect timing because the school’s homecoming is next week and they’re having an alumni reunion.

“We’ve actually had a lot of people reach out to us on Facebook saying I really want to see what I wrote,” said Mishler. " That would be so fun to get to see them look back at their elementary school handwriting and really get to remember what it was like when they went to our school and get to meet with them and see where they are now.”

Mishler is encouraging all alumni, especially those from the class of 95 to attend the Memories & Mimosas event Saturday to check out the time capsule. Event details are below.

