Treat of the Day: Bryan High student recognized for Superior Rating at the International Thespian Festival

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Bryan ISD Board of Trustees recently recognized Bryan High theatre student, Josie Bettis, for achieving a Superior Rating at the International Thespians Festival at Indiana University.

The international acting festival includes over 3,000 students from 46 states & six countries.

To qualify, Bettis received a perfect score at Texas Thespians Festival.

Congratulations Josie Bettis!

