Treat of the Day: Bryan High student recognized for Superior Rating at the International Thespian Festival

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Bryan ISD Board of Trustees recently recognized Bryan High theatre student, Josie Bettis, for achieving a Superior Rating at the International Thespians Festival at Indiana University.

The international acting festival includes over 3,000 students from 46 states & six countries.

To qualify, Bettis received a perfect score at Texas Thespians Festival.

Congratulations Josie Bettis!

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Navasota Examiner says five vehicles were involved in the crash.
Highway 6 in Grimes County reopens after multi-vehicle crash that injured 8 people
Frankie Lee Bell, Jr.
Frankie Bell, Jr. sentenced to life in prison without parole for double homicide
All lanes are blocked heading Southbound on I-39 in Portage County near Stevens Point.
DPS Identifies woman killed in fatal crash in Milam County
Billy Wayne Pate, 68, was taken into custody Friday at his home on County Road 368 outside...
Leon County man arrested on aggravated kidnapping, aggravated sexual assault charges
Former student now St. Joseph Catholic Elementary School Assistant Principal Melissa...
Time capsule from 1995 discovered during renovations at St. Joseph Catholic Elementary

Latest News

Treat of the Day: Bryan High student recognized for Superior Rating at the International...
Treat of the Day: Bryan High student recognized for Superior Rating at the International Thespian Festival
Twenty-three members of The A&M Consolidated and College Station High School choirs earned...
Treat of the Day: Over 20 College Station ISD students make All-Region Choir
Twenty-three members of The A&M Consolidated and College Station High School choirs earned...
Treat of the Day: College Station ISD students earn All-Region Choir
Treat of the Day: Leon Elementary students turn principal into a hotdog after PTO competition
Treat of the Day: Leon Elementary students turn principal into a hotdog after PTO competition