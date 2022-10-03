Treat of the Day: Bryan High student recognized for Superior Rating at the International Thespian Festival
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Bryan ISD Board of Trustees recently recognized Bryan High theatre student, Josie Bettis, for achieving a Superior Rating at the International Thespians Festival at Indiana University.
The international acting festival includes over 3,000 students from 46 states & six countries.
To qualify, Bettis received a perfect score at Texas Thespians Festival.
Congratulations Josie Bettis!
