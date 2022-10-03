‘Wakanda Forever’ trailer shows first glimpse of new Black Panther

Marvel released a new trailer for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." (Marvel Studios via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 11:16 AM CDT
(CNN) - Marvel has released a new and longer trailer for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

It’s still unknown who will take over the role as the next Black Panther after actor Chadwick Boseman’s death.

He died in 2020 at the age of 43 following a battle with colon cancer.

Fans have long speculated how the actor’s death will be handled in the sequel.

At the end of the trailer, a woman of unknown identity appears in a new Black Panther suit.

In a recent interview, the president of Marvel Studios said it felt much too soon to recast the late actor’s character, T’Challa.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” hits theaters Nov. 11.

