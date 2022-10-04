Aggies looking to repeat last year’s success against Alabama

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - This time a year ago, Texas A&M football was coming off a disappointing loss to Mississippi State and was preparing to take on a top-ranked Alabama team. The 2021 Aggies also had two losses heading into their game with the Crimson Tide.

The Maroon and White find themselves in a similar situation this year. The Aggies already have two losses and they just dropped from the rankings following Saturday’s 42-24 loss to Mississippi State. And just like last season, up next on the schedule is a seemingly daunting task against No. 1 Alabama. A&M is a 24-point underdog in Tuscaloosa this week, but the Aggies are going to repeat last season’s heroics when they knocked off the Crimson Tide 41-38.

”I feel this is a good teaching point for the team,” said Texas A&M defensive back Antonio Johnson. “We were in the same spot last year. You know, it’s all about just finishing the season. Each week, just go out, work hard each day, practice hard and go into the game with the mindset to just play for each other,” Johnson added.

“Something that’s important is realizing that SEC football is a week-to-week game,” Texas A&M tight end Max Wright explained. “It doesn’t matter about last week. It’s always looking forward to this next week, especially when going to play a good team like Alabama. You’ve got to be able to put aside however you’ve been playing and just focus on the task at hand, take it day by day, and, preparation-wise just kind of come together. Like, hey, you know what? We know that if we play good football, we’re a really good team. And we haven’t played our best football yet,” Wright added.

”You live off your experiences, but at the time, we went out the next week and had tremendous practices and prepared well and went and played well,” recalled Texas A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher. “Those are the things I keep going back to right now. You’ve got to go prepare well in practice. To have an opportunity to go play a team like Alabama, to have a chance to play well against them, you have to practice well. We’ve done that before, but hopefully, we’ll do it again this week. And I think the want to of our players and everything else is there,” Fisher added.

The Aggies will look to be the first team to beat Alabama in back-to-back seasons since Ole Miss in 2014 and 2015.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.