Baker shares low-cost dessert options for Halloween gatherings

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Along with planning what you and your family will dress up as, some people may also be thinking about your Halloween gathering menus. That’s why Bryan baker Krissy Deleon joined BVTM to give some inspiration.

Deleon, the baker at Billy’s Grille and Bar in Downtown Bryan, says you don’t have to have a lot of cooking experience to make something your guests can enjoy. She also said your desserts can be pocket friendly along with an activity the entire family can enjoy.

Deleon covered the “three C’s.” That’s cupcakes, cake and cookies. She said these are things you can buy from grocery stores already made or make yourself using store-bought ingredients. Also, the cake flavors and cookie types can be whatever you prefer. Deleon said the ingredients shouldn’t cost more than $20 and the cooking and the decorating process will probably take no longer than an hour.

Traci Helton, Billy’s Grille & Bar’s general manager, also showed two drink options perfect for Halloween.

Spooky Cupcakes

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

Graveyard Cake

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

Family-friendly Cookies

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

The Howler and the Witches Brew

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

The Howler Ingredients:

Howler Head Banana Bourbon (1/2 oz.)

Skrewball peanut butter whiskey (1/2 oz.)

Chocolate ice cream (three scoops)

Chocolate syrup

Peanut butter (1 tsp)

Banana (four slices)

Bacon

Instructions: Add 1/2 oz. Howler Head Banana Bourbon, 1/2 oz. Skrewball peanut butter whiskey, three scoops of chocolate ice cream, 1 tsp. peanut butter and four banana slices in a cup or blender. After mixing or blending, add to your preferred glass or cup. Add whipped cream on top followed by chocolate syrup and a half piece of bacon.

The Witches Brew:

Blanco Tequila (1 oz.)

Blue Curacao (3/4 oz.)

Raspberry Liqueur (1/2 oz.)

Pink Lemonade (4 oz.)

Grenadine

Sour gummy worms ( can be replaced with Nerds candy)

Instructions: Add 1 oz. Blanco Tequila to your preferred glass followed by ice. Next, add 3/4 oz. Blue Curacao, 1/2 oz. Raspberry Liqueur, 4 oz. pink lemonade and 1/2 tsp. of grenadine. At this point, the drink should have an ombré effect. An optional garnish is sour gummy worms or Nerds candy.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.